First Citizens BancShares: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:31 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Citizens BancShares missed estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $20.09 versus an estimate of $20.17.

Revenue was up $201.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.83 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 21.77 17.45 15.12 13.76 EPS Actual 20.94 20.77 16.86 18.95 Revenue Estimate 1.11B 1.03B 959.36M 921.96M Revenue Actual 802.00M 795.00M 700.00M 649.00M

