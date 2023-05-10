First Citizens BancShares: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:31 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Citizens BancShares missed estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $20.09 versus an estimate of $20.17.
Revenue was up $201.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.83 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|21.77
|17.45
|15.12
|13.76
|EPS Actual
|20.94
|20.77
|16.86
|18.95
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.03B
|959.36M
|921.96M
|Revenue Actual
|802.00M
|795.00M
|700.00M
|649.00M
