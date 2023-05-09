Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Insights

Light & Wonder LNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Light & Wonder missed estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $98.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Light & Wonder visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.