Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Insights

Light & Wonder LNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Light & Wonder missed estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $98.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
