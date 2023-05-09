Eventbrite: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eventbrite EB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eventbrite beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $22.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 12.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eventbrite's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.16 -0.13 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.21 -0.20 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 71.22M 67.53M 64.96M 48.90M Revenue Actual 71.54M 67.47M 66.04M 55.88M

