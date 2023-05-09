Eventbrite: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eventbrite EB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eventbrite beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $22.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 12.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eventbrite's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.21
|-0.20
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|71.22M
|67.53M
|64.96M
|48.90M
|Revenue Actual
|71.54M
|67.47M
|66.04M
|55.88M
