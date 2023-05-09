Recap: Kinross Gold Q1 Earnings

Kinross Gold KGC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinross Gold beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $161.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Kinross Gold visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.