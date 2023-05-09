Lincoln National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lincoln National LNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lincoln National missed estimated earnings by 16.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.81.
Revenue was down $904.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.83 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.95
|2.24
|1.81
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.39
|2.23
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|4.56B
|4.40B
|4.57B
|4.80B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|4.63B
|4.64B
|4.72B
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.95
|2.24
|1.81
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.39
|2.23
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|4.56B
|4.40B
|4.57B
|4.80B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|4.63B
|4.64B
|4.72B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Lincoln National management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.47 and $1.56 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Lincoln National visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.