Lincoln National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lincoln National LNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln National missed estimated earnings by 16.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.81.

Revenue was down $904.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.83 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.80 1.95 2.24 1.81 EPS Actual 0.97 1.39 2.23 1.66 Revenue Estimate 4.56B 4.40B 4.57B 4.80B Revenue Actual 4.68B 4.63B 4.64B 4.72B

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.80 1.95 2.24 1.81 EPS Actual 0.97 1.39 2.23 1.66 Revenue Estimate 4.56B 4.40B 4.57B 4.80B Revenue Actual 4.68B 4.63B 4.64B 4.72B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lincoln National management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.47 and $1.56 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Lincoln National visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.