Entera Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Entera Bio ENTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entera Bio beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $68 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entera Bio's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.13 -0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.11 -0.11 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 50K 90K 70K 180K Revenue Actual 14K 8K 44K 68K

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.13 -0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.11 -0.11 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 50K 90K 70K 180K Revenue Actual 14K 8K 44K 68K

To track all earnings releases for Entera Bio visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.