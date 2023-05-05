Entera Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Entera Bio ENTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entera Bio beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $68 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entera Bio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|50K
|90K
|70K
|180K
|Revenue Actual
|14K
|8K
|44K
|68K
To track all earnings releases for Entera Bio visit their earnings calendar here.
