Consolidated Edison: Q1 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Edison ED reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Consolidated Edison beat estimated earnings by 15.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.58.
Revenue was up $343.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Consolidated Edison's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|1.46
|0.59
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.63
|0.64
|1.47
|Revenue Estimate
|2.97B
|3.69B
|3.11B
|3.74B
|Revenue Actual
|4.03B
|4.17B
|3.42B
|4.06B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Consolidated Edison management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.75 and $4.95 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Consolidated Edison visit their earnings calendar here.
