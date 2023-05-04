El Pollo Loco Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $4.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.19 0.07 EPS Actual 0.16 0.14 0.21 0.07 Revenue Estimate 115.35M 115.74M 124.53M 106.69M Revenue Actual 115.92M 119.88M 124.11M 110.05M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.19 0.07 EPS Actual 0.16 0.14 0.21 0.07 Revenue Estimate 115.35M 115.74M 124.53M 106.69M Revenue Actual 115.92M 119.88M 124.11M 110.05M

To track all earnings releases for El Pollo Loco Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.