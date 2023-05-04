El Pollo Loco Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
El Pollo Loco Holdings beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $4.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.12
|0.19
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.14
|0.21
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|115.35M
|115.74M
|124.53M
|106.69M
|Revenue Actual
|115.92M
|119.88M
|124.11M
|110.05M
