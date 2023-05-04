Recap: Inogen Q1 Earnings

Inogen INGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inogen beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.81.

Revenue was down $8.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 31.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inogen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.42 -0.37 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.18 -0.02 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 89.55M 97.72M 100.65M 76.55M Revenue Actual 88.09M 105.39M 103.38M 80.39M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.