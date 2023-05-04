Recap: Inogen Q1 Earnings

Inogen INGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inogen beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.81.
Revenue was down $8.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 31.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.57
|-0.42
|-0.37
|-0.51
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.18
|-0.02
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|89.55M
|97.72M
|100.65M
|76.55M
|Revenue Actual
|88.09M
|105.39M
|103.38M
|80.39M
