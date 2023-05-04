Recap: Main Street Capital Q1 Earnings

Main Street Capital MAIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Main Street Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $40.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Main Street Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.76
|0.71
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.83
|0.78
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|107.31M
|87.72M
|81.34M
|81.37M
|Revenue Actual
|113.88M
|98.39M
|85.20M
|79.39M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Main Street Capital management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.06 and $1.08 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Main Street Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
