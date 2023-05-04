Recap: Main Street Capital Q1 Earnings

Main Street Capital MAIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Main Street Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $40.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Main Street Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.76 0.71 0.70 EPS Actual 1.03 0.83 0.78 0.77 Revenue Estimate 107.31M 87.72M 81.34M 81.37M Revenue Actual 113.88M 98.39M 85.20M 79.39M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Main Street Capital management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.06 and $1.08 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Main Street Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

