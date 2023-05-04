These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Etsy Following Q1 Results

Etsy, Inc. ETSY reported stronger-than-expected sales for its first quarter.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $640.88 million, which topped estimates of $622.82 million. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, missing expectations of 55 cents per share.

Etsy said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $590 million and $640 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $642.3 million.

Etsy shares dropped 7.5% to $91.52 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Etsy after the company released Q1 deliveries numbers.