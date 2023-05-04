Recap: Bausch Health Companies Q1 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies BHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bausch Health Companies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $26.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Bausch Health Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

