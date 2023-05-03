Regional Mgmt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Regional Mgmt RM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regional Mgmt beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $14.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 6.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regional Mgmt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.90
|1.01
|1.85
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|1.06
|1.24
|2.67
|Revenue Estimate
|131.88M
|125.96M
|121.36M
|116.54M
|Revenue Actual
|132.02M
|131.45M
|122.87M
|120.85M
