Regional Mgmt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Regional Mgmt RM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regional Mgmt beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was up $14.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 6.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regional Mgmt's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.90 1.01 1.85 EPS Actual 0.25 1.06 1.24 2.67 Revenue Estimate 131.88M 125.96M 121.36M 116.54M Revenue Actual 132.02M 131.45M 122.87M 120.85M

