Recap: Root Q1 Earnings

Root ROOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Root beat estimated earnings by 19.78%, reporting an EPS of $-2.88 versus an estimate of $-3.59.
Revenue was down $15.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Root's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-4.54
|-6.18
|-7.02
|-7.38
|EPS Actual
|-4.13
|-4.54
|-6.48
|-5.40
|Revenue Estimate
|68.20M
|74.58M
|83.47M
|76.62M
|Revenue Actual
|71.30M
|73.70M
|80.40M
|85.40M
