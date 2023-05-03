Recap: Root Q1 Earnings

Root ROOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Root beat estimated earnings by 19.78%, reporting an EPS of $-2.88 versus an estimate of $-3.59.

Revenue was down $15.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Root's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -4.54 -6.18 -7.02 -7.38 EPS Actual -4.13 -4.54 -6.48 -5.40 Revenue Estimate 68.20M 74.58M 83.47M 76.62M Revenue Actual 71.30M 73.70M 80.40M 85.40M

