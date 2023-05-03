BioCryst Clocks 37.8% Revenue Growth In Q1 On Solid New Patient Growth

- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX reported first-quarter FY23 revenues of $68.78 million, up 37.8% year over year. The revenues missed the consensus estimate of $71.68 million.
- The biotechnology firm reported a loss of $(0.28) per share, beating the consensus of $(0.30).
- Solid patient growth and higher contribution from ORLADEYO sales bolstered Q1 revenues. ORLADEYO is a Berotralstat medication used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema.
- ORLADEYO net revenue was $68.4 million (+37.6% Y/Y), and other revenues totaled $0.364 million (+66.2%).
- On the pipeline front, BioCryst is investing in expanding the ORLADEYO label with its ongoing pediatric trial.
- Net loss in the quarter under review totaled $(53.33) million, narrower than the $(74.20) million loss a year ago.
- "Our market data from patients and physicians tells us that ORLADEYO is still in the early stages of its growth trajectory," said Chief Commercial Officer Charlie Gayer.
- On April 17, 2023, BioCryst entered into a $450 million loan agreement with Pharmakon. The initial proceeds were used to repay the outstanding indebtedness with Athyrium and provided approximately $26 million for other general corporate purposes.
- Outlook: The company reiterated its FY23 outlook for global net ORLADEYO revenues, forecasted to be at least $320 million.
- Price Action: BCRX shares are up 12.3% at $8.28 on the last check Wednesday.
