Bio-Techne: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bio-Techne TECH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bio-Techne reported in-line EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $3.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.46
|0.52
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.45
|0.51
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|288.79M
|282.62M
|287.12M
|279.92M
|Revenue Actual
|271.58M
|269.65M
|288.23M
|290.38M
To track all earnings releases for Bio-Techne visit their earnings calendar here.
