Bio-Techne: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bio-Techne TECH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Bio-Techne reported in-line EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $3.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.46 0.52 0.50 EPS Actual 0.47 0.45 0.51 0.54 Revenue Estimate 288.79M 282.62M 287.12M 279.92M Revenue Actual 271.58M 269.65M 288.23M 290.38M

