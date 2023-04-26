End-Market Weakness Weigh On UMC's Q1; Lower Utilization Shrinks Margins

by

United Microelectronics Corp UMC reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 14.5% year-on-year to $1.781 billion (NT$54.2 billion), marginally beating the consensus of $1.780 billion. The revenue decreased by 20.1% Q/Q as inventory correction continued within the semi-industry, lowering wafer shipments.

The gross margin declined by 790 basis points to 35.5% due to lower utilization and weak demand across significant end markets.

Earnings per ADS of $0.215 beat the consensus of $0.160.

Capital expenditure spending totaled NT$30.38 billion.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "Although demand weakened across major end markets, our automotive and industrial segments posted growth during the quarter. Automotive sales, in particular, accounted for 17% of overall first-quarter revenue. While this partially reflects declines in other segments, we expect automotive to remain a significant revenue contributor and key growth driver for UMC going forward, as IC content in cars continue to increase driven by electrification and autonomous driving."

UMC expects Q2 FY23 wafer shipments to remain flat and ASP in USD to stay flat quarter-over-quarter. It expects capacity utilization in the low 70% range. UMC reiterates a 2023 capex of $3.0 billion.

Price Action: UMC shares closed lower by 3.88% at $7.68 on Tuesday.

