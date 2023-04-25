Visa Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Processed Transactions Up 12% YoY And More

Payment processor and credit card giant Visa Inc V reported second-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Visa reported second-quarter revenue of $7.99 billion, down 11% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $7.79 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported second quarter earnings per share of $2.09, which beat a Street estimate of $1.98.

For the second quarter, Visa saw payments volume up 10% year-over-year. The company reported that cross border volume was up 24% year-over-year and up 32% year-over-year when excluding Intra-Europe.

Processed transactions were up 12% year-over-year for the company in the second quarter.

“Visa’s strong fiscal second quarter performance reflects continued focus on our growth levers – consumer payments, new flows and value added services,” Visa CEO Ryan McInerny said.

The company repurchased 10 million shares at an average price of $222.09 during the first quarter. A total of $11.8 billion remains on the existing share buyback plan as of March 31, 2023.

What’s Next: The company will host a conference call Tuesday night to discuss the highlights. No guidance was given in the second quarter press release for future quarters.

“I have been at Visa for nearly a decade and I have never been more excited about the opportunities in front of us. We have a compelling strategy, a world-class team, fantastic clients, and an incredible set of capabilities that I believe are second to none,” McInerrney said.

The CEO said there is confidence in Visa’s ability to manage through “changing environments” given the current “macroeconomic uncertainty.”

V Price Action: Visa shares are up 2% to $235.09 in after-hours trading Tuesday at the time of writing.

