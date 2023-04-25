Tenable Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Weak Revenue Forecast, Shares Plunge

Tenable Holdings Inc TENB reported better-than-expected first-quarter results but issued revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
Tenable posted adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, beating market estimates of 3 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $188.84 million, versus expectations of $187.09 million.
Tenable said it sees full-year revenue of $775 million to $785 million versus estimates of $805.35 million. The company sees full-year earnings in a range of 57 cents to 61 cents per share versus estimates of 53 cents per share.
Tenable shares fell 17.4% to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tenable following earnings announcement.
- Barclays cut the price target on Tenable from $50 to $44. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating.
- Wells Fargo slashed the price target on Tenable from $58 to $52. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained an Overweight rating
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on Tenable from $56 to $53. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
- Needham lowered the Tenable price target from $51 to $48. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
- Wedbush slashed Tenable price target from $51 to $45. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target from $48 to $44. Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained Tenable with an Equal-Weight.
