HCA Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

HCA Healthcare HCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCA Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 25.45%, reporting an EPS of $4.93 versus an estimate of $3.93.

Revenue was up $646.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 4.78 3.88 3.70 4.25 EPS Actual 4.64 3.93 4.21 4.12 Revenue Estimate 15.61B 15.00B 14.72B 14.74B Revenue Actual 15.50B 14.97B 14.82B 14.95B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

HCA Healthcare management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $17.25 and $18.55 per share.

To track all earnings releases for HCA Healthcare visit their earnings calendar here.

