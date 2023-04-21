HCA Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

HCA Healthcare HCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
HCA Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 25.45%, reporting an EPS of $4.93 versus an estimate of $3.93.
Revenue was up $646.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|4.78
|3.88
|3.70
|4.25
|EPS Actual
|4.64
|3.93
|4.21
|4.12
|Revenue Estimate
|15.61B
|15.00B
|14.72B
|14.74B
|Revenue Actual
|15.50B
|14.97B
|14.82B
|14.95B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
HCA Healthcare management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $17.25 and $18.55 per share.
