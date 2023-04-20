Recap: Westamerica Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Westamerica Bancorp WABC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westamerica Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 10.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $24.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

