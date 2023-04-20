Cathay General: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cathay General CATY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cathay General beat estimated earnings by 5.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was up $27.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.28
|1.17
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.35
|1.18
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|215.37M
|204.49M
|184.12M
|169.82M
|Revenue Actual
|213.90M
|207.41M
|189.78M
|179.42M
To track all earnings releases for Cathay General visit their earnings calendar here.
