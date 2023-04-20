Cathay General: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cathay General CATY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cathay General beat estimated earnings by 5.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.25.

Revenue was up $27.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.28 1.17 0.91 EPS Actual 1.33 1.35 1.18 0.99 Revenue Estimate 215.37M 204.49M 184.12M 169.82M Revenue Actual 213.90M 207.41M 189.78M 179.42M

