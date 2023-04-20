BayCom: Q1 Earnings Insights

BayCom BCML reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BayCom missed estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $962 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BayCom's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.58 0.53 0.45 EPS Actual 0.62 0.54 0.38 0.51 Revenue Estimate 25.90M 26.50M 24.93M 22.73M Revenue Actual 27.98M 27.47M 25.19M 26.75M

