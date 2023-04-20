Earnings Preview For Sandvik

Sandvik SDVKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sandvik will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Sandvik bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.21 0.27 0.32 EPS Actual 0.26 0.30 0.30 0.29 Price Change % 5.24% 3.81% -0.42% -0.14%

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.21 0.27 0.32 EPS Actual 0.26 0.30 0.30 0.29 Price Change % 5.24% 3.81% -0.42% -0.14%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sandvik were trading at $21.71 as of April 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sandvik visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.