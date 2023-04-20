Recap: Marsh & McLennan Q1 Earnings

Marsh & McLennan MMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marsh & McLennan beat estimated earnings by 2.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.47.
Revenue was up $375.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.15
|1.87
|2.14
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.18
|1.89
|2.30
|Revenue Estimate
|5.20B
|4.85B
|5.33B
|5.50B
|Revenue Actual
|5.02B
|4.77B
|5.38B
|5.55B
