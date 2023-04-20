Recap: Philip Morris Intl Q1 Earnings

Philip Morris Intl PM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 06:59 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Philip Morris Intl beat estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.34.
Revenue was up $273.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|1.37
|1.25
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|1.39
|1.53
|1.48
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|7.58B
|7.42B
|6.67B
|7.43B
|Revenue Actual
|8.15B
|8.03B
|7.83B
|7.75B
To track all earnings releases for Philip Morris Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
