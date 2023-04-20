Recap: Blackstone Q1 Earnings

Blackstone BX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blackstone missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was down $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.95 1 1.44 1.09 EPS Actual 1.07 1.06 1.49 1.55 Revenue Estimate 2.74B 2.43B 3.59B 2.61B Revenue Actual 2.34B 2.59B 4.15B 3.50B

To track all earnings releases for Blackstone visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.