Recap: Blackstone Q1 Earnings

Blackstone BX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackstone missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was down $1.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|1
|1.44
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.06
|1.49
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|2.74B
|2.43B
|3.59B
|2.61B
|Revenue Actual
|2.34B
|2.59B
|4.15B
|3.50B
To track all earnings releases for Blackstone visit their earnings calendar here.
