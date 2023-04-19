Recap: Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 Earnings

Manhattan Bridge Capital LOAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 04:40 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Bridge Capital missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $283 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.

