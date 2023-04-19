Tesla Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is expected to report its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on April 19, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 85 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.07 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $23.29 billion.

Tesla shares fell 1.5% to close at $184.31 on Tuesday, and lost 1.8% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $275 to $230 on Apr. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $275 to $230 on Apr. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $225 on April 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $225 on April 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $250 on April 3, 2023. This analyst sees over 35% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $250 on April 3, 2023. This analyst sees over 35% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $225 on April 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $225 on April 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $180 to $230 on March 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Read This Next: Apple, Zoom Video And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling