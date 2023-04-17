Not Harvard Or Yale: Students Earn Highest Salaries From This Ivy League School

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.
Studying at an Ivy League institution is an excellent academic and personal growth opportunity.
The Ivy League is a group of eight prestigious universities in the U.S. known for their academic excellence, competitive admissions and vital athletic programs.
These universities include Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.
While financial stability is essential, choosing a school and career path that aligns with your interests, values and long-term goals is equally important.
Attending an Ivy League school can provide extensive resources and valuable networking opportunities, and access to top-tier employers helping earn high salaries.
According to a report by CNBC, The University of Pennsylvania reported the highest median incomes among former attendees. The data showed 10 years after starting at the university, federal aid recipients earn a median salary of $103,246 annually.
Also Read: Can We Trust Privately Run School Rating Systems? Asks New Brief
The Department of Education reported former Ivy League students, who received federal aid, earn a median of about $90,500 a decade after starting school.
CNBC listed all the Ivy League schools ranked by median earnings among federal aid recipients. While Pennsylvania emerged as the only institution in the Ivy League with a median salary of six figures, Princeton University was in the second position with an average median salary of $95,689, followed by Dartmouth with a salary of $91,627 and Cornell with a salary of $91,176.
Yale and Harvard universities came in No. 6 and No. 7, ranking respectively, with median salaries for Yale at $88,655 and $84,918 for Harvard.
1. University of Pennsylvania
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $103,246
Average annual cost: $25,046
Median debt at graduation: $16,763
2. Princeton University
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,689
Average annual cost: $9,836
Median debt at graduation: $10,450
3. Dartmouth College
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,627
Average annual cost: $32,410
Median debt at graduation: $17,000
4. Cornell University
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,176
Average annual cost: $37,042
Median debt at graduation: $14,500
5. Columbia University
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $89,871
Average annual cost: $22,823
Median debt at graduation: $21,500
6. Yale University
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $88,655
Average annual cost: $15,296
Median debt at graduation: $13,142
7. Harvard University
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $84,918
Average annual cost: $13,872
Median debt at graduation: $12,665
8. Brown University
Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $78,943
Average annual cost: $29,544
Median debt at graduation: $13,000
Now Read: The Story of The Ivy League Dropout Who Made $20B Selling His Firm To Adobe
Photo: Fisher Fine Arts Library, University of Pennsylvania, West Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by Billy Wilson via Flickr Creative Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.