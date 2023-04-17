Not Harvard Or Yale: Students Earn Highest Salaries From This Ivy League School

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

Studying at an Ivy League institution is an excellent academic and personal growth opportunity.

The Ivy League is a group of eight prestigious universities in the U.S. known for their academic excellence, competitive admissions and vital athletic programs.

These universities include Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

While financial stability is essential, choosing a school and career path that aligns with your interests, values and long-term goals is equally important.

Attending an Ivy League school can provide extensive resources and valuable networking opportunities, and access to top-tier employers helping earn high salaries.

According to a report by CNBC, The University of Pennsylvania reported the highest median incomes among former attendees. The data showed 10 years after starting at the university, federal aid recipients earn a median salary of $103,246 annually.

The Department of Education reported former Ivy League students, who received federal aid, earn a median of about $90,500 a decade after starting school.

CNBC listed all the Ivy League schools ranked by median earnings among federal aid recipients. While Pennsylvania emerged as the only institution in the Ivy League with a median salary of six figures, Princeton University was in the second position with an average median salary of $95,689, followed by Dartmouth with a salary of $91,627 and Cornell with a salary of $91,176.

Yale and Harvard universities came in No. 6 and No. 7, ranking respectively, with median salaries for Yale at $88,655 and $84,918 for Harvard.

1. University of Pennsylvania

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $103,246

Average annual cost: $25,046

Median debt at graduation: $16,763

2. Princeton University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,689

Average annual cost: $9,836

Median debt at graduation: $10,450

3. Dartmouth College

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,627

Average annual cost: $32,410

Median debt at graduation: $17,000

4. Cornell University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,176

Average annual cost: $37,042

Median debt at graduation: $14,500

5. Columbia University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $89,871

Average annual cost: $22,823

Median debt at graduation: $21,500

6. Yale University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $88,655

Average annual cost: $15,296

Median debt at graduation: $13,142

7. Harvard University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $84,918

Average annual cost: $13,872

Median debt at graduation: $12,665

8. Brown University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $78,943

Average annual cost: $29,544

Median debt at graduation: $13,000

