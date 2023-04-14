ñol


Citigroup Q1 Result Tops Estimates, Net Interest Income Up 23%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Citigroup Q1 Result Tops Estimates, Net Interest Income Up 23%
  • Citigroup Inc C reported first-quarter FY23 net revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $21.45 billion, beating the consensus of $20.03 billion.
  • Net interest income increased 23% Y/Y to $13.35 billion, and non-interest income decreased 3% Y/Y to $8.1 billion.
  • EPS for Q1 was $2.19, above the consensus of $1.67.
  • Revenue increased 6%Y/Y, and EPS was $1.86, excluding the divestiture-related impacts. 
  • Institutional Clients Group revenue increased by 1% Y/Y to $11.2 billion, with Services +29% Y/Y, Markets -4% Y/Y, and Banking -38% Y/Y.
  • Personal Banking and Wealth Management revenue increased by 9% Y/Y to $6.4 billion, with US Personal Banking at +18% Y/Y and Global Wealth Management at -9% Y/Y.
  • Legacy Franchises' revenues increased 48% Y/Y to $2.9 billion, driven by the gain on the sale of the India consumer business.
  • Net income for the quarter was $4.61 billion, a jump of 7% Y/Y. Operating expenses stood at $13.3 billion, an increase of 1% Y/Y.
  • Also Read: JPMorgan, Citigroup: How The Options Market Is Factoring In Potential Moves Ahead Of Q1 Results Tomorrow
  • Total allowance for credit losses on loans was ~$17.2 billion, with a reserve-to-funded loans ratio of 2.65%, compared to $15.4 billion, or 2.35% of funded loans in 1Q22.
  • Citigroup's end-of-period loans were $652 billion at quarter end, down 1% Y/Y. Deposits were ~$1.3 trillion at quarter end, essentially unchanged from the prior year.
  • Citigroup's book value per share of $96.59 (+5% Y/Y), and tangible book value per share of $84.21 (+7% Y/Y) at quarter end.
  • "We closed the sale of two consumer franchises, which contributed to our healthy pace of capital generation. We ended the quarter with a CET1 ratio of 13.4%. We are committed to increasing the amount of excess capital we return over time as well as delivering with excellence for our clients and shareholders," commented CEO Jane Fraser.
  • Also ReadMajor Bank Profits Surge More Than Expected In Q1, Drawing Customer Deposits From Smaller Players
  • Price Action: C shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $47.95 premarket on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

