Gold Down Over 1%; US Wholesale Inventories Increase 0.1%

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.10% to 33,450.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.93% to 11,975.59. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 4,081.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 0.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Communication Services BANL, up 16%, and YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF, up 10%.

Top Headline

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose 0.1% from a month ago in February, compared to the preliminary estimate of a 0.2% increase and compared to a revised 0.6% drop in January.

Equities Trading UP

Arrival ARVL shares shot up 33% to $0.1626 after the company announced a business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V.

Shares of Ebix, Inc. EBIX got a boost, shooting 19% to $15.52. Ebix named executive Amit K. Garg as CFO effective April 21. EbixCash Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, received Securities and Exchange Board of India clearance for its proposed initial public offering.

Equities Trading DOWN

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP shares dropped 45% to $1.3250 after the company announced a substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

shares dropped 45% to $1.3250 after the company announced a substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC were down 20% to $11.48 after the company issued Q1 guidance.

were down 20% to $11.48 after the company issued Q1 guidance. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR was down, falling 39% to $0.1371. Pear Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 and will seek to sell assets through sales process.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $80.38 while gold traded down 1.3% at $2,001.00.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $24.96 on Monday while copper fell 1.1% to $3.9710.

Euro zone

European markets were closed for Easter Monday.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.42% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.37%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02%.

The gauge for Japan's service sector sentiment rose 1.3 points to 53.3 in March, while consumer confidence index rose to 33.9 in March from 31.1 in the prior month. Japan recorded a current account surplus of JPY 2,197.2 billion in February versus a record gap of JPY 1,976.6 billion in the prior month.

Economics

On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in March, just shy of market estimates of 240,000 jobs. U.S. wages increased 4.2% year-over-year, while the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%.

