Why Nano Dimension (NNDM) Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies

Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR NNDM shares are trading higher by 10.79% to $2.88 Thursday afternoon after the company reported fourth-quarter sales results were higher year over year.

What Happened?

Nano Dimension reported quarterly losses of 34 cents per share. The company also reported $12.10 million in sales this quarter. This sales figure is a 60.7% increase over sales of $7.53 million in the same period last year.

See Also: Why Dragonfly Energy Shares Are Getting Hammered

Nano Dimension meanwhile says total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $43,633,000, compared to $10,493,000 in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Nano Dimension says this increase is attributed to increased sales of the company's product lines.

The company also says net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $87,667,000, or $0.34 per share, compared to $66,931,000, or $0.07 per share, in the third quarter of 2022, and $159,624,000, or $0.62 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NNDM has a 52-week high of $3.84 and a 52-week low of $2.06.