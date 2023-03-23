These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Ollie's Bargain Outlet Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong FY23 financial outlook.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported sales growth of 9.7% year-on-year to $549.79 million, beating the consensus of $542.18 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.84 beat the analyst consensus of $0.79.

Ollie's sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.49 - $2.58, above the consensus of $2.38. It expects FY23 sales of $2.036 billion - $2.058 billion, above the Street view of $2.00 billion.

Ollie's shares climbed 9.8% to close at $58.47 on Wednesday and lost 1.7% in today’s pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ollie's Bargain Outlet following the release of results.

Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $56 to $61. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Neutral rating.

raised the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $56 to $61. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Neutral rating. Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $50 to $54. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

increased the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $50 to $54. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Loop Capital boosted the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $42 to $58. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating.

Read More: Over $1M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying