Foot Locker Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results

Foot Locker Inc FL posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
The company reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.30% year-on-year to $2.33 billion, beating the consensus of $2.15 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.97 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
Foot Locker shares fell 5.7% to close at $39.86 on Monday and added 4% in today’s pre-market trading session.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Foot Locker following the release of results.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Foot Locker from $47 to $50. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Barclays raised the price target on Foot Locker from $40 to $43. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
- Telsey Advisory Group and Evercore ISI Group, meanwhile, upgraded their ratings on the stock.
