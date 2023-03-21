ñol


Foot Locker Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 21, 2023 9:16 AM | 1 min read
Foot Locker Inc FL posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter.

The company reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.30% year-on-year to $2.33 billion, beating the consensus of $2.15 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.97 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.

Foot Locker shares fell 5.7% to close at $39.86 on Monday and added 4% in today’s pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Foot Locker following the release of results.

  • Citigroup raised the price target on Foot Locker from $47 to $50. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Foot Locker from $40 to $43. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
  • Telsey Advisory Group and Evercore ISI Group, meanwhile, upgraded their ratings on the stock.

