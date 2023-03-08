Dick's Sporting Goods Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY23 guidance.

DICK'S Sporting reported sales growth of 7.3% year-on-year to $3.597 billion, beating the consensus of $3.45 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.93 beat the analyst consensus of $2.88.

Dick's Sporting shares jumped 11.1% to close at $146.79 on Tuesday and added 0.1% in today’s pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dick's Sporting following the release of results.

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dick's Sporting from $135 to $165. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating.

raised the price target on Dick's Sporting from $135 to $165. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Citigroup increased the price target on Dick's Sporting from $140 to $144. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating.

increased the price target on Dick's Sporting from $140 to $144. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating. Barclays boosted the price target on Dick's Sporting from $139 to $174. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating.

boosted the price target on Dick's Sporting from $139 to $174. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Oppenheimer raised the price target on Dick's Sporting from $138 to $175. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating.

Read More: $1M Bet On Domino's Pizza? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying