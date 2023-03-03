Broadcom Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Strong Earnings

Broadcom Inc AVGO reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter.
Broadcom reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $8.91 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $8.9 billion. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $10.33 per share, which beat estimates of $10.11 per share.
Broadcom expects fiscal second-quarter revenue of approximately $8.7 billion versus estimates of $8.5 billion.
Broadcom shares gained 1.3% to $606.33 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Broadcom following the release of results.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Broadcom from $700 to $720. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Broadcom from $590 to $675. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy rating.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target on Broadcom from $659 to $700. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target on Broadcom from $685 to $690. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Broadcom from $558 to $600. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
Read More: Insiders Selling Airbnb, SP Plus And 2 Other Stocks
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.