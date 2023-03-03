ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Broadcom Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Strong Earnings

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 3, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Broadcom Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Strong Earnings

Broadcom Inc AVGO reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter.

Broadcom reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $8.91 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $8.9 billion. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $10.33 per share, which beat estimates of $10.11 per share.

Broadcom expects fiscal second-quarter revenue of approximately $8.7 billion versus estimates of $8.5 billion.

Broadcom shares gained 1.3% to $606.33 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Broadcom following the release of results.

  • Keybanc raised the price target on Broadcom from $700 to $720. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Broadcom from $590 to $675. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy rating.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target on Broadcom from $659 to $700. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained the stock with a Buy.
  • Susquehanna boosted the price target on Broadcom from $685 to $690. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Broadcom from $558 to $600. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

Read More: Insiders Selling Airbnb, SP Plus And 2 Other Stocks

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved