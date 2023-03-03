Hibbett Likely To Report Sharp Rise In Quarterly Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB is scheduled to release its financial results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on March 3, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue, up sharply from $1.25 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $476.57 million.

Hibbett shares gained 0.5% to close at $70.55 on Thursday and added 4% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80 on Feb. 28, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 45%.

analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80 on Feb. 28, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 45%. Benchmark analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating on Feb. 27, 2023, with a price target of $80. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 35%.

analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating on Feb. 27, 2023, with a price target of $80. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 35%. B of A Securities analyst Alexander Perry upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $75 on Oct. 25, 2022. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 22%.

analyst Alexander Perry upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $75 on Oct. 25, 2022. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 22%. Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained an Outperform rating on Aug. 26, 2022, and raised the price target from $65 to $70. This analyst sees around 1% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Justin Kleber maintained an Outperform rating on Aug. 26, 2022, and raised the price target from $65 to $70. This analyst sees around 1% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $75 on Aug. 26, 2022. This analyst sees over 6% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Read This Next: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone; US Stocks Settle Higher