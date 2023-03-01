ñol


Hilton Grand Vacations Q4: Topline Beats Street View Backed By Real Estate, Resort Operations Segments

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 1, 2023 9:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.4% year-on-year to $992 million Wednesday, beating the consensus of $978.83 million.
  • Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $595 million, an increase of 25.3% Y/Y. Resort operations and club management segment revenue were $327 million, up 10.1% Y/Y.
  • Total contract sales increased 21.7% Y/Y to $634 million.
  • Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 was 3.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.01 beat the consensus of $0.77.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $252 million, down from $264 million a year ago.
  • The company held $555 million in cash and equivalents and used $92 million in adjusted free cash flow.
  • "During 2022, we introduced innovative new programs, launched our new membership club, HGV Max, and made material progress in the integration of Diamond Resorts," CEO Mark Wang stated.
  • Outlook: Hilton Grand Vacations expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $1.090 billion - $1.120 billion.
  • Price Action: HGV shares traded lower by 0.10% at $47.69 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

 

