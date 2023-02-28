ñol


Shares Of Goodrx Are Looking Good After Earnings Beat: Here's What You Need To Know

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 28, 2023 5:54 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Goodrx issues a fourth quarter earnings per share of 7 cents, ahead of the 5 cent estimate.
  • Fourth quarter revenues come in at $184.11 million, which beats consensus estimates of $178.5 million.
Shares of Goodrx Holdings Inc GDRX are trading higher into Tuesday’s after-hours session following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Here’s what investors need to know.

By The Numbers: Goodrx issued fourth-quarter earnings per share of 7 cents, ahead of the 5 cent estimate, on revenues of $184.11 million, which beat consensus estimates of $178.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

• Goodrx said it fulfilled the needs of over 7 million people, reflecting an 8% decrease in its monthly active users.

• The company is guiding for first-quarter revenues to be between $181 million and $183 million, mostly ahead of consensus estimates of $181.72 million.

• It sees full-year revenue coming in between $780 million and $790 million, ahead of the $778.01 million estimates.

“We continue to focus on efficiently growing profitability, steady margin improvement, and executing on strong cash conversion,” CEO Karsten Voermann said in a statement.

“We believe our balance sheet maintains a strong cash and liquidity position, providing financial flexibility and aiding our capital allocation priorities to support our realigned organization in driving highly efficient and profitable growth.”

GDRX Price action: Shares of Goodrx are trading up 6.81% higher to $5.65, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Mark Cuban Says Americans Shouldn't Have To Pick Between Rent, Food Or Medicine

Photo: NYC Russ via Shutterstock

