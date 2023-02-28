What's Going On With Marqeta Stock After Hours?

Marqeta Inc MQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued guidance for slowing growth.

What Happened: Marqeta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $203.81 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $201.93 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were up 31% on a year-over-year basis. Marqeta reported a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 9 cents per share.

"We are entering 2023 uniquely positioned to capture the massive opportunity in embedded finance. Our cloud native and API-first platform offers a fully bundled offering - debit, credit, risk, money movement and program management tools, making it seamless for our customers to embed financial services into their own products," said Simon Khalaf, CEO of Marqeta.

Net revenue grew 45% for the year. Marqeta said it expects revenue growth to be in the range of 26% to 28% in the first quarter. It appears selling pressure is related to the company's weaker growth outlook. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be in a range of negative 5% to negative 6%.

MQ Price Action: Marqeta shares are down 19.1% after hours at $4.69 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.