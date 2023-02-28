ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Here's Why Hyster-Yale Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 28, 2023 2:48 PM | 1 min read
Here's Why Hyster-Yale Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc HY shares are trading higher by 18.69% to $38.73 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

What Happened?

Hyster-Yale reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $985.20 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $892.55 million by 10.4%. This sales figure is an 18.7% increase over sales of $829.70 million in the same period last year.

See Also: Why ContraFect (CFRX) Shares Are Getting Hammered

Hyster-Yale additionally highlighted a consolidated operating profit of $19.8 million and consolidated net income of $7.6 million in Q4 2022 versus losses in Q3 2022 and Q4 2021 due to higher unit margins.

The company's average sales price per unit in backlog meanwhile increased 33.6% over Q4 2021 and 6.8% versus Q3 2022 as long-standing, lower-priced backlog orders were fulfilled.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Hyster-Yale has a 52-week high of $39.76 and a 52-week low of $20.99.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsSmall Capwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved