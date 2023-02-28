ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Trex Following Upbeat Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 28, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Trex Following Upbeat Q4 Results

Trex Company, Inc. TREX reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Trex posted quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share, beating market expectations of 21 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $192.09 million, versus estimates of $185.25 million.

Trex said it sees Q1 sales of $230 million to $240 million, versus expectations of $242.45 million.

Trex shares rose 2.7% to $52.80 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trex following the release of results.

  • Barclays raised the price target on Trex from $51 to $53. Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
  • Baird raised the price target on Trex from $52 to $58. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating.
  • B. Riley Securities cut the price target on Trex from $65 to $62. B. Riley Securities analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Buy rating.

Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q1 2023

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved