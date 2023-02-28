These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Trex Following Upbeat Q4 Results

Trex Company, Inc. TREX reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Trex posted quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share, beating market expectations of 21 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $192.09 million, versus estimates of $185.25 million.
Trex said it sees Q1 sales of $230 million to $240 million, versus expectations of $242.45 million.
Trex shares rose 2.7% to $52.80 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trex following the release of results.
- Barclays raised the price target on Trex from $51 to $53. Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
- Baird raised the price target on Trex from $52 to $58. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating.
- B. Riley Securities cut the price target on Trex from $65 to $62. B. Riley Securities analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Buy rating.
