Celanese Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Q4 Results

Celanese Corporation CE reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.
Celanese posted quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, versus market expectations of $1.66 per share.
Celanese shares rose 2.6% to close at $117.72 on Friday and added 1.9% in today’s pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Celanese following the release of results.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Celanese from $115 to $140. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating.
- Citigroup increased the price target on Celanese from $111 to $121. Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Neutral rating.
- Baird increased the price target on Celanese from $120 to $130. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained an Outperform rating.
