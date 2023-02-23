Crude Oil Rises 1.5%; NeoGenomics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.03% to 33,036.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.46% to 11,559.92. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.22% to 3,999.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose around 0.9% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Permian Resources Corporation PR , up 15%, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK , up 12%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA shares shot up 250% to $16.84 after the company issued a press release celebrating the discovery of bispecific antibodies and immune checkpoint inibitors that kill glioblastoma cells and melanoma cells and block the metastasis of malignant melanoma cells to the lung by over 90%.

Equities Trading DOWN

Cyren Ltd. CYRN shares tumbled 42% to $0.2204 after the company announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $75.15 while gold traded down 0.7% at $1,828.40.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $21.35 on Thursday while copper fell 3.1% to $4.0595.

Stocks of crude oil in the US rose by 9.895 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 17, 2023, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed. Stocks of crude oil in the US climbed by 7.648 million barrels to 850.6 million in the week ended Feb. 17, 2023, the EIA said.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.06%, London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.29% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.64%. The German DAX gained 0.49% French CAC 40 rose 0.25% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.65%.

The consumer price inflation in the Eurozone rose to 8.6% year-over-year in January from a preliminary reading of 8.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.35% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.11%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.1%.

The annual inflation rate in Hong Kong increased to 2.4% in January from 2% in the prior month, while Singapore’s annual inflation rate rose to 6.6% in January.

Economics

US jobless claims dropped by 3,000 to 192,000 in the week ending Feb. 18, compared to market estimates of 200,000.

The US economy grew by an annualized 2.7% on quarter during the fourth quarter, down from 2.9% in the advance estimate.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index climbed to +0.23 in January versus a revised reading of -0.46 in December.

The Kansas City Fed’s Manufacturing Production index declined to -9 in February from -4 a month ago.

COVID-19 Update

