NVIDIA Likely To Report Lower Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is scheduled to release its financial results for the latest quarter after the closing bell on Feb. 22, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share, down from $1.32 per share in the year-ago period. The company is likely to report revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter.

NVIDIA shares fell 3.4% to close at $206.55 on Tuesday and lost 0.8% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Oppenheimer analyst Patrick Scholes maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $225 to $250 on Feb. 21, 2023. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Feb. 21, 2023, and increased the price target from $175 to $246. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $175 to $207 on Feb. 21, 2023. This analyst sees around 0.2% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 84%.

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained an Outperform rating on Feb. 21, 2023, and raised the price target from $210 to $240. This analyst sees over 16% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $280 on Feb. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

