NVIDIA Options Traders Betting On Stock Moving Lower Post Earnings

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 22, 2023 8:25 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • On CNBC, Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said NVIDIA is implying an move of +/-7% by the end of the week.
  • The company is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of about $6 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Feb. 22.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of about $6 billion.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said NVIDIA is implying an move of +/-7% by the end of the week.

There were buyers of 19,656 of the February 24 weekly 200-puts at an average price of $4 per contract, Khouw mentioned.

The traders expect NVIDIA’s stock to move lower following the release of earnings.

Price Action: NVIDIA shares dropped 3.4% to close at $206.55 on Tuesday.

