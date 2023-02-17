Deere Likely To Report Sharp Rise In Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Deere & Company DE is scheduled to release its financial results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on Feb. 17, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share, up sharply from $2.92 per share in the year-ago period. The company is likely to report revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter.

Deere shares fell 1.7% to close at $402.96 on Thursday and added 1.3% in after-hours trading.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $475 to $477 on Dec. 19, 2022. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on Dec. 1, 2022, and increased the price target from $425 to $505. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

BMO Capital analyst John Joyner maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $375 to $450 on Nov. 28, 2022. This analyst sees more than 11% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of just 1%.

Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber maintained an Overweight rating on Nov. 25, 2022, and raised the price target from $423 to $485. This analyst sees over 20% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $424 to $522 on Nov. 25, 2022. This analyst sees around 30% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 48%.

