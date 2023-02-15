These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Ecolab Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Ecolab Inc. ECL reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Ecolab reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.1% year-on-year to $3.67 billion, versus the consensus of $3.70 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.27 beat the analyst consensus of $1.25.

Ecolab sees Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS of $0.82 – $0.90 versus the consensus of $0.85.

Ecolab shares rose 7.1% to close at $158.40 on Tuesday and added 1% in today’s pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ecolab after the company released quarterly results.

raised the price target on Ecolab from $155 to $185. RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Barclays boosted Ecolab price target from $160 to $165. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.

boosted Ecolab price target from $160 to $165. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo raised the price target on the stock from $168 to $175. Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber maintained the stock with an Overweight rating.

