(NASDAQ: SABR) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $631.18 million, missing the consensus of $665.69 million. Revenue growth was driven by higher global air, hotel, and other travel bookings reflecting continued recovery from the pandemic.

Travel Solutions' revenue rose 27% Y/Y to $574.48 million and saw a positive operating income of $40.32 million. Distribution revenue grew 46% Y/Y to $417.29 million, and IT Solutions revenue decreased 5% Y/Y to $157.19 million.

Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased by 19% Y/Y to $64.92 million, while the operating loss widened to $(13.11) million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from (5.3)% to 0.2%.

Adjusted loss per share of $(0.36) missed the consensus loss of $(0.30).

Free Cash Flow was $22 million, and Sabre held $816 million in cash and equivalents.

Sabre expects Q1 revenue of $725 million (consensus $774.87 million) and FY23 revenue of $2.8 billion - $3.0 billion (consensus $3.16 billion). Sabre expects to be free cash flow positive in 2023.

Price Action: SABR shares traded lower by 13.3% at $5.98 on the last check Wednesday.

