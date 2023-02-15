ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Sabre Shares Drop After Q4 Earnings Miss, Cautious Guidance As Macro Headwinds Weigh

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Sabre Shares Drop After Q4 Earnings Miss, Cautious Guidance As Macro Headwinds Weigh
  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $631.18 million, missing the consensus of $665.69 million.
  • Revenue growth was driven by higher global air, hotel, and other travel bookings reflecting continued recovery from the pandemic.
  • Travel Solutions' revenue rose 27% Y/Y to $574.48 million and saw a positive operating income of $40.32 million. Distribution revenue grew 46% Y/Y to $417.29 million, and IT Solutions revenue decreased 5% Y/Y to $157.19 million. 
  • Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased by 19% Y/Y to $64.92 million, while the operating loss widened to $(13.11) million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from (5.3)% to 0.2%.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $(0.36) missed the consensus loss of $(0.30).
  • Free Cash Flow was $22 million, and Sabre held $816 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Sabre expects Q1 revenue of $725 million (consensus $774.87 million) and FY23 revenue of $2.8 billion - $3.0 billion (consensus $3.16 billion).
  • Sabre expects to be free cash flow positive in 2023. 
  • Price Action: SABR shares traded lower by 13.3% at $5.98 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved